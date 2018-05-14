Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Grows Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 29.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,390 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 102,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 199,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions opened at $11.40 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.00, a P/E/G ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.87. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $13.93.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Noble Financial set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scot B. Jarvis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $100,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,976. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,205 shares of company stock valued at $173,099. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

