Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires Shares of 5,695 iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 124,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 42,653 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 495,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after acquiring an additional 104,489 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 42,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,535 shares during the period. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 60.8% in the first quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the period.

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF opened at $50.13 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0868 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 1st.

