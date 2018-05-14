Genomic Health (GHDX) and Cancer Genetics (CGIX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Genomic Health (NASDAQ: GHDX) and Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Genomic Health and Cancer Genetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genomic Health 2 5 1 0 1.88 Cancer Genetics 0 3 1 0 2.25

Genomic Health currently has a consensus target price of $32.86, indicating a potential downside of 13.90%. Cancer Genetics has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 581.82%. Given Cancer Genetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cancer Genetics is more favorable than Genomic Health.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genomic Health and Cancer Genetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genomic Health $340.75 million 3.96 -$3.85 million $0.01 3,816.00 Cancer Genetics $29.12 million 0.84 -$20.88 million ($0.79) -1.11

Genomic Health has higher revenue and earnings than Cancer Genetics. Cancer Genetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genomic Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Genomic Health and Cancer Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genomic Health -1.95% 3.15% 2.54% Cancer Genetics -71.75% -66.71% -34.12%

Volatility & Risk

Genomic Health has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cancer Genetics has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Genomic Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Cancer Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.2% of Genomic Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of Cancer Genetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Genomic Health beats Cancer Genetics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc., a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions. The company offers the Oncotype DX invasive breast cancer test that is used for early stage invasive breast cancer patients to predict the breast cancer recurrence and chemotherapy benefit. It also provides the Oncotype DX colon cancer test, which is used to predict the likelihood of colon cancer recurrence in patients with stage II disease, as well as for use in patients with stage III disease treated with oxaliplatin-containing adjuvant therapy. In addition, the company provides the Oncotype DX tests for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ, a pre-invasive form of breast cancer; the Oncotype DX prostate cancer test, which provides a genomic prostate score to predict disease aggressiveness in men with low risk disease, as well as used to enhance treatment decisions for prostate cancer patients in conjunction with the Gleason score or tumor grading; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect test for men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company offers its products through a network of distributors. Genomic Health, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Epic Sciences, Inc.; license and development agreement with Biocartis N.V.; license agreement with Cleveland Diagnostics, Inc.; and a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile

Cancer Genetics, Inc. develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, India, and China. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics. The company's clinical services provide information on diagnosis, prognosis, and predicting treatment outcomes of cancers to guide patient management. Its biopharma services offer companies with customized solutions for patient stratification and treatment selection through a suite of molecular- and biomarker-based testing services, customized assay development, and trial design consultation. The company's discovery services provide the tools and testing methods for companies and researchers to identify new molecular-based biomarkers for disease. It serves hospitals, cancer centers, clinics, academic institutions, and government-sponsored research institutions, as well as pharmaceutical and biotech companies performing clinical trials. The company collaborates with oncology centers and community-based hospitals to develop its proprietary diagnostic tests. Cancer Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

