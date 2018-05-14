Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.79.

GNCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on Genocea Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $5.00 price objective on Genocea Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Birchview Capital LP grew its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 384.6% during the first quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 189,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 266.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 234,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 170,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 164.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 792,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 492,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences traded up $0.06, reaching $0.97, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 606,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,190. Genocea Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $75.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). sell-side analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform AnTigen Lead Acquisition System to design immunotherapies and vaccines that act through T cell immune responses. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections.

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.