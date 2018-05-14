Genmab (GNMSF) Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Genmab (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group dropped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Genmab in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.12. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Genmab’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.45 EPS.

Get Genmab alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genmab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Genmab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th.

Shares of Genmab stock opened at $200.70 on Monday. Genmab has a twelve month low of $163.00 and a twelve month high of $239.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 0.55.

About Genmab

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.