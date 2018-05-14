Geneva Partners LLC Takes Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000. The Cooper Companies comprises 1.6% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COO. BB&T Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 542 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $215,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $277.00) on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.18.

In other news, EVP Carol R. Kaufman sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.88, for a total transaction of $3,258,724.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,463,303.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.66, for a total transaction of $380,146.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,846 shares of company stock worth $12,549,839. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO stock opened at $234.32 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.10 and a 12 month high of $260.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The medical device company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.28. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

