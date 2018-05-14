Geneva Partners LLC Sells 6,830 Shares of Waste Management (WM)

Geneva Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Waste Management (NYSE:WM) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,830 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.89.

In related news, VP John J. Morris sold 18,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $1,548,486.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,152.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Barry H. Caldwell sold 10,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $910,896.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,055 shares of company stock valued at $10,057,579. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Waste Management opened at $82.97 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $70.08 and a 1-year high of $89.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

