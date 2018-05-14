Gartner (IT) & ManTech International (MANT) Critical Review

Gartner (NYSE: IT) and ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

ManTech International pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Gartner does not pay a dividend. ManTech International pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Gartner has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ManTech International has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gartner and ManTech International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gartner $3.31 billion 3.70 $3.27 million $3.31 40.80 ManTech International $1.72 billion 1.24 $114.14 million $1.62 33.40

ManTech International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gartner. ManTech International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gartner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gartner and ManTech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gartner -1.45% 33.99% 4.44% ManTech International 6.73% 5.24% 4.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Gartner shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of ManTech International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Gartner shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.1% of ManTech International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gartner and ManTech International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gartner 0 3 6 0 2.67 ManTech International 3 2 3 0 2.00

Gartner currently has a consensus target price of $139.89, suggesting a potential upside of 3.59%. ManTech International has a consensus target price of $55.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.59%. Given Gartner’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Gartner is more favorable than ManTech International.

Summary

Gartner beats ManTech International on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc. operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance. This segment delivers its research, primarily through a subscription-based digital media service. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to client needs through on-site and day-to-day support, as well as proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance. This segment provides solutions to CIOs, IT executives, and other professionals who are responsible for IT applications, enterprise architecture, go-to-market strategies, infrastructure and operations, program and portfolio management, and sourcing and vendor relationships; consulting services to professionals; and actionable solutions for IT cost optimization, technology modernization, and IT sourcing optimization initiatives. The Events segment offers business professionals in an organization the opportunity to learn, share, and network various events. The Talent Assessment & Other segment helps organizations to assess, engage, manage, and improve talent through knowledge and skills assessments, training programs, workshops, and survey and questionnaire services. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Gartner, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation. The company also provides hardware and software to support the technology infrastructure for applications, including IT service management, help desk, data center consolidation, enterprise architecture, mobile computing and device management, network operations and infrastructure, virtualization/cloud computing and migration, network and database administration, enterprise systems development and management, infrastructure as a service, and data collection and analytics; and designs, develops, integrates, operates, and sustains software applications and systems. In addition, it offers professional and technical solutions, and support services; command-and-control infrastructure, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms and sensors, and data services; and vulnerability assessment, insider threat protection, exposure analysis, secrecy architecture design, security policy development and implementation, lifecycle acquisition program security, anti-tamper, export compliance support, foreign disclosure, system security engineering, security awareness and training, security support services, and technical certification and accreditation services. Further, the company provides systems engineering services consisting of requirement analysis, development, and management; systems development and integration, enterprise architecture and concept of operations, and technical assistance; test and evaluation services; training services; and supply chain management and logistics services. ManTech International Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Fairfax, Virginia.

