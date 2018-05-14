FY2019 EPS Estimates for WildHorse Resource Development Co. Cut by Imperial Capital (WRD)

WildHorse Resource Development Co. (NYSE:WRD) – Analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of WildHorse Resource Development in a report issued on Friday, May 11th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.27. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Get WildHorse Resource Development alerts:

WildHorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.24 million. WildHorse Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company’s revenue was up 303.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on WildHorse Resource Development from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on WildHorse Resource Development in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WildHorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray set a $31.00 price target on WildHorse Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered WildHorse Resource Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WildHorse Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of WildHorse Resource Development opened at $27.50 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. WildHorse Resource Development has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $29.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of WildHorse Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of WildHorse Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of WildHorse Resource Development by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 425,591 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after buying an additional 244,855 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of WildHorse Resource Development by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 19,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WildHorse Resource Development by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,777 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 19,364 shares during the last quarter.

About WildHorse Resource Development

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for WildHorse Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildHorse Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.