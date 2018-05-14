FY2019 EPS Estimates for CT Real Estate Investment (CRT) Reduced by Analyst

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for CT Real Estate Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 9th. Raymond James analyst K. Avalos now expects that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.20.
Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.
