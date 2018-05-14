FY2018 EPS Estimates for Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Increased by Analyst

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Encore Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Chittenden now expects that the asset manager will earn $4.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.64. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

ECPG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Encore Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.30.

Shares of Encore Capital Group opened at $44.95 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.89. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $326.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.38 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Paul Grinberg sold 18,773 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $786,213.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

