FuzzBalls (FUZZ) Price Reaches $0.0227 on Exchanges

FuzzBalls (CURRENCY:FUZZ) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. FuzzBalls has a market capitalization of $109,517.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of FuzzBalls was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuzzBalls coin can now be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, FuzzBalls has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.51 or 0.01686450 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007828 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012585 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004615 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00015538 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00017116 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00038057 BTC.

About FuzzBalls

FuzzBalls is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2015. FuzzBalls’ total supply is 4,829,945 coins. The official website for FuzzBalls is www.fyi-koerier.nl/fuzzballs.htm . FuzzBalls’ official Twitter account is @ACryptoMiner

FuzzBalls Coin Trading

FuzzBalls can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzzBalls directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzzBalls should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzzBalls using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

