Fusion (FSN) Price Reaches $9.28 on Major Exchanges

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $275.42 million and $8.03 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for $9.28 or 0.00106521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Bibox and Qryptos.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ClearCoin (CLR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000094 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000083 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00156627 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00216652 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,684,331 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Qryptos, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

