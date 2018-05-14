FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Acquires 2,400 Shares of Corning Inc. (GLW)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Corning by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 145,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Corning by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,643,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,591,000 after acquiring an additional 68,342 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Corning by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,076,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,424,000 after acquiring an additional 136,107 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Corning by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,386,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $140,330,000 after acquiring an additional 111,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Corning opened at $28.00 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Corning Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Corning had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Corning Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

In related news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $29,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Canning, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $888,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

