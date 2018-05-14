FS Investment (FSIC) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FS Investment earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.1319595780888 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of FS Investment opened at $7.85 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. FS Investment has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. FS Investment had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $101.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.22 million. equities research analysts forecast that FS Investment will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

FS Investment declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded FS Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $9.00 price target on FS Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of FS Investment in a report on Monday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FS Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

In other FS Investment news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 11,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $83,808.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $41,489.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 56,100 shares of company stock worth $407,038 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About FS Investment

FS Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

