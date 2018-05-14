Fosun International Ltd Purchases New Position in Criteo (CRTO)

Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 328,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,476,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Criteo by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at about $918,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Criteo by 1,519.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,027,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,740,000 after acquiring an additional 963,881 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 938,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 141,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 19,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CRTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

Shares of Criteo opened at $26.69 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.89. Criteo has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.08 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

