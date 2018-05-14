Fosun International Ltd Acquires 284,107 Shares of Baozun (BZUN)

Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,107 shares during the period. Baozun makes up approximately 2.1% of Fosun International Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Baozun were worth $32,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Baozun by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 39,992 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Baozun by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 36,336 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,095,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Baozun alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on BZUN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Vetr upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.68.

Shares of Baozun opened at $49.78 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 90.51 and a beta of 3.86. Baozun has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $52.33.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. research analysts forecast that Baozun will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.