Fluz Fluz Price Reaches $0.0509 on Major Exchanges (FLUZ)

Fluz Fluz (CURRENCY:FLUZ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, Fluz Fluz has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Fluz Fluz token can now be bought for about $0.0509 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Qryptos, IDEX and Cobinhood. Fluz Fluz has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $5,192.00 worth of Fluz Fluz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Fluz Fluz uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Fluz Fluz’s total supply is 204,780,000 tokens. Fluz Fluz’s official Twitter account is @FluzFluzGlobal . Fluz Fluz’s official website is ico.fluzfluz.com . The Reddit community for Fluz Fluz is /r/FluzFluzGlobal

Fluz Fluz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX and Qryptos. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluz Fluz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fluz Fluz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fluz Fluz using one of the exchanges listed above.

