Flaxscript (FLAX) Trading Down 13.7% This Week

Flaxscript (CURRENCY:FLAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Flaxscript has a market cap of $80,544.00 and approximately $117.00 worth of Flaxscript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flaxscript coin can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flaxscript has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004266 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00022549 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000863 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00789442 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00054929 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00149413 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00095469 BTC.

About Flaxscript

Flaxscript’s launch date was June 10th, 2015. Flaxscript’s total supply is 5,618,898 coins. The official website for Flaxscript is flaxscript.org

Flaxscript Coin Trading

Flaxscript can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flaxscript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flaxscript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flaxscript using one of the exchanges listed above.

