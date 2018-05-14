FirstService (FSV) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for FirstService (NASDAQ: FSV):

5/2/2018 – FirstService was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

4/26/2018 – FirstService had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $80.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2018 – FirstService had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $69.00 to $72.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2018 – FirstService was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

4/19/2018 – FirstService was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/10/2018 – FirstService was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

3/22/2018 – FirstService was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

FirstService opened at $70.64 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. FirstService has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.48.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). FirstService had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $426.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.80 million. analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,295,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,222 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of FirstService by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,201,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,941,000 after acquiring an additional 25,038 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 800,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth about $36,895,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of FirstService by 414.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 383,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,091,000 after acquiring an additional 309,357 shares in the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

