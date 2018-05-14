FirstService (FSV) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for FirstService (NASDAQ: FSV):
- 5/2/2018 – FirstService was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “
- 4/26/2018 – FirstService had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $80.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2018 – FirstService had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $69.00 to $72.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/25/2018 – FirstService was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.
- 4/19/2018 – FirstService was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/22/2018 – FirstService was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
FirstService opened at $70.64 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. FirstService has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.48.
FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). FirstService had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $426.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.80 million. analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.
FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.
