FirstCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $579,929.00 (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. FirstCoin has a total market cap of $579,929.00 and approximately $14,478.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar. One FirstCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00079358 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00555076 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006334 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00091945 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011396 BTC.

FirstCoin Coin Profile

FirstCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2016. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

