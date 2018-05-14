First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (RDVY) Position Increased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 233.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,995 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 65,064 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 18,321 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,165,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 301,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 63,308 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers opened at $30.23 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

