First Republic Bank (FRC) Shares Bought by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,540 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises 1.7% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in First Republic Bank by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 605,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,418,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in First Republic Bank by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 1,234,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,942,000 after purchasing an additional 777,750 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. UBS began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.77.

First Republic Bank opened at $97.42 on Monday, according to MarketBeat . The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $84.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.68 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 11.76%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

