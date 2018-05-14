First Quantum Minerals (FM) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Cormark

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight Capital upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.24.

First Quantum Minerals opened at C$20.83 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$9.69 and a 1-year high of C$22.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 10.51%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates in seven mines and one copper smelter, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

