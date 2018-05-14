First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FR. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of FR opened at $31.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $99.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.41%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $494,053.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $188,364.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 292,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,334,621.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,155. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FR. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

