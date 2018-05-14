First Hawaiian Bank (FHB) Chairman Robert S. Harrison Acquires 10,000 Shares

First Hawaiian Bank (NASDAQ:FHB) Chairman Robert S. Harrison acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $284,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,028.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FHB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,951. First Hawaiian Bank has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.44.

First Hawaiian Bank (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. First Hawaiian Bank had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that First Hawaiian Bank will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 25th. First Hawaiian Bank’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian Bank in the first quarter valued at $14,396,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian Bank by 14.9% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,262,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,969,000 after purchasing an additional 292,947 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian Bank by 1,597.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 263,979 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian Bank in the first quarter valued at $7,327,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian Bank by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,240,000 after purchasing an additional 200,317 shares during the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of First Hawaiian Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of First Hawaiian Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Hawaiian Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian Bank from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian Bank in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

First Hawaiian Bank Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

