First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.90 Million

Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will report sales of $93.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.20 million and the highest is $94.60 million. First Financial Bankshares posted sales of $82.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $378.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.50 million to $379.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $404.15 million per share, with estimates ranging from $403.80 million to $404.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Financial Bankshares.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $89.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.40 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 36.61% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FFIN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Hovde Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.75. The company had a trading volume of 227,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,549. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.26. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $51.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 44.71%.

In other news, Director David L. Copeland sold 7,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $373,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24 shares of company stock worth $1,041. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.