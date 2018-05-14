Finisar (FNSR) Shares Bought by NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd

NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 391,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Finisar were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Finisar by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 212,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Finisar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Finisar by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Finisar by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 120,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Finisar by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 763,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after purchasing an additional 279,444 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roger C. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of Finisar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,784 shares in the company, valued at $497,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 38,000 shares of Finisar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $568,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 601,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,994,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,208 shares of company stock worth $1,091,323. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Finisar in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Finisar in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Finisar in a research report on Friday, March 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.64 to $29.41 in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Shares of Finisar stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. Finisar has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $28.99. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Finisar had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Finisar will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation provides optical subsystems and components for data communication and telecommunication applications in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical, or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in networks comprising switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks, as well as antennas and base stations used in wireless networks.

