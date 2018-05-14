Financial Review: Graham (GHM) and Gates Industrial (GTES)

Graham (NYSE: GHM) and Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Graham and Gates Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graham 0 0 0 0 N/A Gates Industrial 0 2 6 0 2.75

Gates Industrial has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.51%. Given Gates Industrial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gates Industrial is more favorable than Graham.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Graham and Gates Industrial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graham $91.77 million 2.51 $5.02 million N/A N/A Gates Industrial $3.04 billion 1.47 $151.30 million $0.82 19.23

Gates Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Graham.

Dividends

Graham pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Gates Industrial does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Graham shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Gates Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Graham shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Graham and Gates Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham -10.96% 2.67% 2.03% Gates Industrial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Graham beats Gates Industrial on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers; and vacuum equipment consisting of steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps. The company also services and sells spare parts for its equipment; and supplies components used inside reactor vessels and outside containment vessels of nuclear power facilities. In addition, it engages in fabrication and specialty machining activities. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives. Graham Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Batavia, New York.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

