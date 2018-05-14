Financial Review: Dr Pepper Snapple Group (DPS) and Brown-Forman (BF.B)

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE: DPS) and Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Dr Pepper Snapple Group has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brown-Forman has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dr Pepper Snapple Group and Brown-Forman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dr Pepper Snapple Group 15.62% 35.49% 8.07% Brown-Forman 18.15% 55.27% 16.02%

Dividends

Dr Pepper Snapple Group pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Brown-Forman pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Dr Pepper Snapple Group pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brown-Forman pays out 45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dr Pepper Snapple Group has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Dr Pepper Snapple Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dr Pepper Snapple Group and Brown-Forman, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dr Pepper Snapple Group 0 10 5 0 2.33 Brown-Forman 0 12 1 0 2.08

Dr Pepper Snapple Group presently has a consensus price target of $117.43, suggesting a potential downside of 1.62%. Brown-Forman has a consensus price target of $47.22, suggesting a potential downside of 16.95%. Given Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dr Pepper Snapple Group is more favorable than Brown-Forman.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dr Pepper Snapple Group and Brown-Forman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dr Pepper Snapple Group $6.69 billion 3.22 $1.08 billion $4.54 26.29 Brown-Forman $3.86 billion 7.08 $669.00 million $1.38 41.20

Dr Pepper Snapple Group has higher revenue and earnings than Brown-Forman. Dr Pepper Snapple Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brown-Forman, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.8% of Dr Pepper Snapple Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Brown-Forman shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Dr Pepper Snapple Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Brown-Forman shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dr Pepper Snapple Group beats Brown-Forman on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Company Profile

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. manufactures and distributes non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. It offers flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, mineral and coconut water, and mixers, as well as manufactures and sells Mott's apple sauces. The company sells its flavored CSD products primarily under the Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, Peñafiel, Squirt, 7UP, Crush, A&W, Sunkist soda, Schweppes, RC Cola, Big Red, Vernors, Venom, IBC, Diet Rite, and Sun Drop; and NCB products primarily under the Snapple, Hawaiian Punch, Mott's, FIJI, Clamato, Bai, Yoo-Hoo, Deja Blue, ReaLemon, AriZona tea, Vita Coco, BODYARMOR, Mr & Mrs T mixers, Nantucket Nectars, Garden Cocktail, Mistic, and Rose's brand names. It serves bottlers and distributors, and retailers. Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation is a spirit and wine company. The Company manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets and sells a range of alcoholic beverages. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 40 spirit, wine and ready-to-drink cocktail (RTD) brands. Its principal brands include Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Collection, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select, Jack Daniel’s Winter Jack, Jack Daniel’s No. 27 Gold Tennessee Whiskey, Finlandia Vodkas, Finlandia RTDs, Korbel California Brandy, Woodford Reserve Kentucky Bourbons, el Jimador Tequilas, el Jimador New Mix RTDs, Herradura Tequilas, Canadian Mist Canadian Whisky, Sonoma-Cutrer California Wines, Early Times Kentucky Whisky and Bourbon, Chambord Liqueur, Old Forester Kentucky Bourbon, Antiguo Tequila, Pepe Lopez Tequila, Santa Dose Cachaca and Collingwood Canadian Whisky.

