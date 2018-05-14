Financial Contrast: Archrock (AROC) versus Tallgrass Energy GP (TEGP)

Tallgrass Energy GP (NYSE: TEGP) and Archrock (NYSE:AROC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Tallgrass Energy GP alerts:

Tallgrass Energy GP has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archrock has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tallgrass Energy GP and Archrock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tallgrass Energy GP -17.96% 2.54% 1.09% Archrock 3.28% -1.00% -0.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.9% of Tallgrass Energy GP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Archrock shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Archrock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tallgrass Energy GP and Archrock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tallgrass Energy GP 1 4 3 0 2.25 Archrock 0 2 5 0 2.71

Tallgrass Energy GP presently has a consensus price target of $24.38, indicating a potential upside of 13.64%. Archrock has a consensus price target of $13.80, indicating a potential upside of 16.95%. Given Archrock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Archrock is more favorable than Tallgrass Energy GP.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tallgrass Energy GP and Archrock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tallgrass Energy GP $655.90 million 6.04 -$128.72 million $0.76 28.22 Archrock $794.66 million 1.06 $18.95 million ($0.20) -59.00

Archrock has higher revenue and earnings than Tallgrass Energy GP. Archrock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tallgrass Energy GP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Tallgrass Energy GP pays an annual dividend of $1.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Archrock pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Tallgrass Energy GP pays out 256.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Archrock pays out -240.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tallgrass Energy GP has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Tallgrass Energy GP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Archrock beats Tallgrass Energy GP on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tallgrass Energy GP Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy GP, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling. It also provides natural gas transportation and storage services for customers in the Rocky Mountain, Midwest, and Appalachian regions; natural gas and crude oil gathering and processing services for customers in Wyoming; and natural gas liquids (NGLs) transportation services in Northeast Colorado and Wyoming. In addition, the company offers water business services, including freshwater transportation, and produced water gathering and disposal in Colorado, Texas, and Wyoming; crude oil storage and terminalling services in Colorado; and marketing services for NGLs and crude oil. Tallgrass Energy GP, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc. engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment. The company was formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Archrock, Inc. in November 2015. Archrock, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.