Financial Comparison: Canada Goose (GOOS) vs. Differential Brands Group (DFBG)

Canada Goose (NYSE: GOOS) and Differential Brands Group (NASDAQ:DFBG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Canada Goose and Differential Brands Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canada Goose 12.91% 41.96% 15.48% Differential Brands Group -1.49% -20.52% -4.96%

27.7% of Canada Goose shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Differential Brands Group shares are held by institutional investors. 52.4% of Differential Brands Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Canada Goose has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Differential Brands Group has a beta of -1.98, indicating that its share price is 298% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Canada Goose and Differential Brands Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canada Goose 0 3 7 0 2.70 Differential Brands Group 0 0 3 1 3.25

Canada Goose currently has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.56%. Differential Brands Group has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.19%. Given Differential Brands Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Differential Brands Group is more favorable than Canada Goose.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canada Goose and Differential Brands Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canada Goose $307.64 million 12.99 $16.48 million $0.33 112.24 Differential Brands Group $164.05 million 0.09 -$2.45 million ($0.94) -1.15

Canada Goose has higher revenue and earnings than Differential Brands Group. Differential Brands Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canada Goose, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Canada Goose beats Differential Brands Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons. The company sells its products through online retailers and distributors; and its e-commerce sites and retail stores. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Differential Brands Group Company Profile

Differential Brands Group Inc. engages in the design, development, sale, and licensing of apparel products and accessories under the Robert Graham brand name worldwide. It operates through Wholesale and Consumer Direct segments. The company's product line includes men's sport shirts, denim jeans, pants, shorts, sweaters, knits, T-shirts, sportcoats, outerwear, and swimwear; shoes, belts, small leather goods, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored clothing, headwear, eye and sun glasses, jewelry, hosiery, underwear, loungewear, and fragrances for men that are produced through third parties under various license agreements; and women's apparel. It also offers denim jeans, pants, shirts, jackets, and other bottoms for women, men, and children under the Hudson brand name; and footwear and apparel products and accessories under the SWIMS brand name, as well as licenses Hudson children's products. The company sells its products through 30 Robert Graham brand full-price retail stores and outlet stores; Robert Graham catalogs; and SWIMS brand outlet store, as well as online through hudsonjeans.com, robertgraham.us, and swims.com Websites. Differential Brands Group Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Commerce, California.

