Financial Analysis: NV5 Global (NVEE) versus Johnson Controls International (JCI)

NV5 Global (NASDAQ: NVEE) and Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Johnson Controls International pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. NV5 Global does not pay a dividend. Johnson Controls International pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

56.5% of NV5 Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of NV5 Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NV5 Global and Johnson Controls International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NV5 Global $333.03 million 1.96 $24.00 million $2.38 24.94 Johnson Controls International $30.17 billion 1.11 $1.61 billion $2.60 13.96

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than NV5 Global. Johnson Controls International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NV5 Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NV5 Global and Johnson Controls International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NV5 Global 0 1 3 0 2.75 Johnson Controls International 2 8 6 0 2.25

NV5 Global currently has a consensus price target of $63.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.15%. Johnson Controls International has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.97%. Given Johnson Controls International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Johnson Controls International is more favorable than NV5 Global.

Profitability

This table compares NV5 Global and Johnson Controls International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NV5 Global 7.16% 16.39% 9.19% Johnson Controls International 6.83% 11.60% 4.89%

Risk and Volatility

NV5 Global has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson Controls International has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NV5 Global beats Johnson Controls International on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc. provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences. The company offers site selection and planning, design, water resources, transportation, structural engineering, land development, surveying, power delivery, building code compliance, and other services; and construction materials testing and engineering, geotechnical engineering and consulting, and forensic consulting services. It also provides governmental outsourcing and consulting, and technical outsourcing services, as well as building program management services. In addition, the company offers mechanical, electrical, and plumbing design services; commissioning services; energy performance, management, and optimization services; acoustical design consulting services; and audiovisual?security and surveillance?information technology?data center services, as well as energy services. Further, it provides various services, such as investigating and analyzing environmental conditions, and recommending corrective measures and procedures; occupational health and safety services; hydrogeological modeling and environmental programs; water resource planning, monitoring, and environmental management of wastewater facilities; solid waste landfill investigations; permitting and compliance; storm water pollution; environmental impact statement support; agricultural waste management and permitting; and wetland evaluations. The company was formerly known as NV5 Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NV5 Global, Inc. in December 2015. NV5 Global, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services. In addition, it designs, sells, installs, services, and monitors electronic security systems, and fire detection and suppression systems; and manufactures and sells intrusion security products, anti-theft devices, breathing apparatus, and access control and video management systems for commercial, industrial, retail, residential, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. Further, the company produces and supplies lead-acid automotive batteries for passenger cars, light trucks, and utility vehicles, as well as advanced battery technologies to power start-stop, hybrid, and electric vehicles. It offers its lead-acid automotive batteries to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the general vehicle battery aftermarket. The company was formerly known as Johnson Controls, Inc. and changed its name to Johnson Controls International plc in September 2016. Johnson Controls International plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

