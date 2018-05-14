FidentiaX Hits Market Capitalization of $6.03 Million (FDX)

FidentiaX (CURRENCY:FDX) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. FidentiaX has a total market capitalization of $6.03 million and $516,762.00 worth of FidentiaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FidentiaX token can currently be purchased for $0.0574 or 0.00000681 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, Radar Relay and Qryptos. During the last seven days, FidentiaX has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00162281 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00081353 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012971 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019777 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012522 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010895 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026029 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000598 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX Token Profile

FidentiaX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. FidentiaX’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FidentiaX is /r/fidentiaX . FidentiaX’s official website is www.fidentiax.com . FidentiaX’s official Twitter account is @fidentiaX and its Facebook page is accessible here

FidentiaX Token Trading

FidentiaX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Qryptos and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidentiaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidentiaX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FidentiaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

