Fidelity Southern Co. (LION) Shares Sold by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity Southern Co. (NASDAQ:LION) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,975 shares during the period. Fidelity Southern accounts for about 1.7% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Southern were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Southern by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 146,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Southern by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Southern by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Southern by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Southern by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 84,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity Southern alerts:

Shares of Fidelity Southern opened at $23.26 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fidelity Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $628.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Fidelity Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

In other Fidelity Southern news, Director David R. Bockel sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $366,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,747.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 1,022 shares of company stock worth $23,623 over the last three months. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LION shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity Southern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity Southern from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Fidelity Southern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $25.00 target price on Fidelity Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Fidelity Southern Profile

Fidelity Southern Corporation operates as the holding company for Fidelity Bank that provides financial products and services primarily for individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company accepts noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing demand accounts, including money market accounts and savings deposits; and time deposits.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Southern Co. (NASDAQ:LION).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.