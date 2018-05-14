Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Stake Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,455,582 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellington Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10,342.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 55,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 55,227 shares during the period. PhiloSmith Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $4,335,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 613.0% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 197,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,737,000 after buying an additional 169,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Janet Kerr sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $40,559.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,016.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 18,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $778,357.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,696 shares in the company, valued at $10,828,980.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,303 shares of company stock worth $4,427,622. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $38.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

