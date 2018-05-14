FibroGen (FGEN) to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share, Leerink Swann Forecasts

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Equities researchers at Leerink Swann cut their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for FibroGen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 10th. Leerink Swann analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.55). Leerink Swann currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 102.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $42.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.37 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of FibroGen opened at $47.40 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 1.90. FibroGen has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,326,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,855,000 after purchasing an additional 244,617 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,566,000 after purchasing an additional 557,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1,058.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 776,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,813,000 after purchasing an additional 709,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth about $282,486,000. Institutional investors own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jorma Routti sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $279,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $1,807,005.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,950,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,527,564.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,464 shares of company stock worth $21,674,454 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.