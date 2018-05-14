FEMSA (FMX) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.07

Media coverage about FEMSA (NYSE:FMX) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FEMSA earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 49.0502399151714 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

FMX stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.33. 593,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17. FEMSA has a 52 week low of $85.44 and a 52 week high of $88.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.53.

Get FEMSA alerts:

FEMSA (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. FEMSA had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 8.57%. equities research analysts anticipate that FEMSA will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd were issued a $0.756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 2nd. This is a boost from FEMSA’s previous dividend of $0.68. FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.40.

FEMSA Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages, such as colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages comprising juice, coffee, tea, milk, value-added dairy, sports, energy, and plant-based drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.