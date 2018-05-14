Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Given a $140.00 Price Target by Boenning Scattergood Analysts

Boenning Scattergood set a $140.00 price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s FY2018 earnings at $6.17 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FRT. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Group set a $133.00 price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $118.58 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $106.41 and a 52 week high of $135.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 33.70%. The company had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total transaction of $3,532,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.0% during the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 69,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, our mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.