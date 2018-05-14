FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 3,435 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,142,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,587,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 277,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after buying an additional 62,037 shares during the period. 35.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T-Mobile US opened at $56.39 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $68.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 10.90%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

In other T-Mobile US news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $173,091.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 467,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,463,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter Osvaldik sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,840,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,974,950 and have sold 62,118 shares valued at $3,971,079. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

