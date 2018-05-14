FDx Advisors Inc. Has $626,000 Holdings in Rollins Inc. (ROL)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Rollins by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,311,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,036,000 after purchasing an additional 925,996 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,702,000 after acquiring an additional 42,234 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 953,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,826,000 after acquiring an additional 285,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 666,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,014,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Rollins opened at $50.55 on Monday, according to MarketBeat . Rollins Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $54.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 0.24.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.95 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 30.79%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.37%.

In related news, COO John F. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

