FDx Advisors Inc. Has $597,000 Holdings in Southwestern Energy (SWN)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,977 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,599 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 266.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 33,275 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWN opened at $4.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

SWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday, March 19th. B. Riley upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $5.85 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

