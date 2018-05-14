FDx Advisors Inc. Has $573,000 Position in FCB Financial Holdings (FCB)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FCB Financial Holdings (NYSE:FCB) by 82.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,212 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FCB Financial were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in FCB Financial by 316.8% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in FCB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in FCB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in FCB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FCB Financial by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stuart I. Oran sold 5,000 shares of FCB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $272,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Les J. Lieberman sold 147,159 shares of FCB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $8,424,852.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 315,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,054,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,271,467. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

FCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of FCB Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded FCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on FCB Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS began coverage on FCB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.20.

NYSE:FCB opened at $60.00 on Monday. FCB Financial Holdings has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $60.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. FCB Financial had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $90.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that FCB Financial Holdings will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

FCB Financial Company Profile

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company with a national bank subsidiary, Florida Community Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Company operates in the Community Banking segment. Through the Bank, the Company provides a range of retail and commercial banking services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided a range of financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, some large businesses, and other local organizations and entities through 46 branches in south and central Florida.

