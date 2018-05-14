Farmer Brothers (FARM) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $24.25

Shares of Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.25 and last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FARM. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Farmer Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmer Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Farmer Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Farmer Brothers from $38.50 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Farmer Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $414.74 million, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $157.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. Farmer Brothers had a positive return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Farmer Brothers will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Farmer Brothers news, Director Jeanne Farmer Grossman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $636,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher P. Mottern acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.26 per share, for a total transaction of $45,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farmer Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Farmer Brothers by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Farmer Brothers by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Farmer Brothers by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink iced coffee.

