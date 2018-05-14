FairGame (FAIR) Price Tops $0.0363 on Exchanges

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. In the last seven days, FairGame has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar. One FairGame token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges including OKEx and BigONE. FairGame has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $395,211.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FairGame alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.43 or 0.04905390 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00045236 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.13 or 0.01075210 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00047251 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00073217 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00111057 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00064861 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00035041 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00039922 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

FairGame Token Trading

FairGame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.