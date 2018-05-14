Facebook, Inc. (FB) CEO Sells $81,655,200.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.58, for a total transaction of $81,655,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Monday, May 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 237,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total transaction of $42,287,910.00.

On Wednesday, May 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 677,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.26, for a total transaction of $121,359,020.00.

On Friday, May 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 436,530 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.26, for a total transaction of $76,506,247.80.

On Monday, April 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 156,967 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $27,260,458.89.

On Wednesday, May 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 521,967 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.40, for a total transaction of $91,031,044.80.

On Friday, April 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 389,585 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total transaction of $67,970,894.95.

On Tuesday, April 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 290,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $47,589,000.00.

On Friday, April 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 324,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.88, for a total transaction of $54,069,120.00.

On Monday, April 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 145,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total transaction of $23,893,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 435,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.51, for a total transaction of $72,431,850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $186.64. 15,638,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,316,195. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.33 and a 12 month high of $187.85. The company has a market cap of $543.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.44. Facebook had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $11.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Vetr raised shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $209.16 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 37,380 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,929 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 65,180 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 33,247 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 76,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,502.9% in the 1st quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 78,909 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 73,986 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.