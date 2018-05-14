Fabrinet (FN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $338.13 Million

Analysts predict that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will report $338.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $338.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $338.40 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $370.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.17 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fabrinet to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

In other Fabrinet news, insider David T. Mitchell sold 32,021 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $938,215.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank H. Levinson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.33 per share, for a total transaction of $283,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,987.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,041 shares of company stock worth $7,209,301 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 140,250 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 540.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,062,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,506,000 after buying an additional 896,930 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 15,111 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 677,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after buying an additional 283,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $997,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fabrinet traded up $0.57, hitting $36.08, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 441,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,551. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

Fabrinet announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. It offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

