F5 Networks (FFIV) Position Cut by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,865 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 2,180.4% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $289,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,408.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ryan C. Kearny sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total transaction of $140,316.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,323.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,664 shares of company stock valued at $13,381,055. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $171.76 on Monday. F5 Networks has a one year low of $114.63 and a one year high of $174.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The network technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.04. F5 Networks had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $533.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFIV. BidaskClub upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson set a $155.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.70.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

