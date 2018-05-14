EZToken (EZT) Market Cap Achieves $6.10 Million

EZToken (CURRENCY:EZT) traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, EZToken has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. EZToken has a total market cap of $6.10 million and approximately $13,104.00 worth of EZToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EZToken token can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00005999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008486 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004253 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00022729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000841 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00777770 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00058342 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00148513 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00090736 BTC.

EZToken Token Profile

EZToken’s launch date was December 22nd, 2017. EZToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,500,000 tokens. EZToken’s official website is ico.ezpos.io . EZToken’s official Twitter account is @eztoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

EZToken Token Trading

EZToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EZToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EZToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EZToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

