Eyenovia (EYEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EYEN. Ladenburg Thalmann began coverage on Eyenovia in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Eyenovia in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eyenovia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Eyenovia traded down $0.04, reaching $8.46, during trading hours on Monday, according to Marketbeat . 3,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,615. Eyenovia has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $84.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eyenovia stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 355,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 3.57% of Eyenovia as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

